Humane Society of the Treasure Coast asking community to adopt, foster pets

Shelter needs to free up kennel space for more animals coming from southwest Florida
Posted at 9:41 PM, Oct 03, 2022
PALM CITY, Fla.  — The Humane Society of the Treasure Coast is asking the community to help free up kennel space by adopting or fostering a pet.

The animal shelter in Palm City has reached total capacity. The shelter received animals from Lee County following Hurricane Ian and is expecting more animals from the worst-hit areas of southwest Florida later this week.

Adoption fees are being waived until further notice for dogs, cats and rabbits.

For more information about adoption, fostering, becoming a volunteer or donating to the shelter, click here.

