Don't 'kit-nap' kittens during kitten season, animal shelter says

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control is reminding people to leave healthy kittens in place with their moms in the wild to save space for pets at the shelter.

"One thing we like to make people aware of is that if you do see kittens out in your community, that you not "kit-nap'" the kittens. Kittens have such a greater survival chance when they're with their mom," Melanie Perazzo said. "So, if you do see kittens around your neighborhood and they do look relatively small, maybe under two pounds, we really urge you not to bring them into the shelter just yet. Leave them with their mom."

The shelter is at capacity with an influx of dogs and cats. Bringing in tiny kittens that need extra care, when those cats would be better suited in the wild with their mom, puts even more stress on the shelter's resources.

Pets Kitten foster families needed at Palm Beach County animal shelter Ashleigh Walters

"Their mom provides them all of the milk, nutrients they need, teaches them how to survive, gives them that socialization. She provides a lot," Perazzo said. "So, we really want the public to know, don't 'kit-nap' the kittens."

Perazzo said it's important to wait to see if the kittens' mother is around. Once a kitten is two pounds or heavier, they can be adopted at Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control. Until that point, the babies require more intensive care.

The shelter encourages people to adopt or foster, to help save other animals.

"When you adopt an animal, you save their life, but also another animal in need," Perazzo said. "So, you're making that space for another beautiful kitten, or another dog as well, when you adopt."

Chris Mills/WPTV Kitten up for adoption at Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control

There are several ways to support the animal shelter right now:

Adopt a pet from the facility, with numerous perks available. Currently, adoptions, microchips, vaccines and tags are at a greatly reduced fee. Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control said each adoption will ensure the pets are spayed and neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and have county license tags.

Adopters also receive a free Health Care Certificate that offers a free exam for their pet from participating veterinarians, with a savings up to $500, and a bag of Hill’s Science Diet pet food.

There is also a Foster2Rescue program, which pairs foster families with dogs for two to four weeks, enough time to get them into the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League adoption program. It frees up additional kennel space for other dogs, and fosters are provided all of the supplies they need to care for the animal.

Those who can't adopt or foster, should consider donating items that will make the pets more comfortable through the shelter's Amazon Wish List.

Pets Palm Beach County animal shelter in need of foster parents due to overcrowding Aja Dorsainvil

To look through the adoptable pets online, click here. The foster and adoption application is completed in person, no appointment is needed.

The adoption center hours are Monday to Friday from noon to 6 p.m., Saturday from noon to 5 p.m., Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.

Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control is located at 7100 Belvedere Rd. in West Palm Beach, just west of the Florida Turnpike.

For more information, please call (561) 233-1200 or visit www.pbcgov.com/animal.