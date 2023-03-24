Palm Beach County animal shelter in dire need of foster parents due to overcrowding

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control is seeking the community’s help to care for their dogs as they deal with overcrowding at their facility.

The animal shelter said it has over 200 dogs in their care with only 144 kennels, according to an update posted on Facebook Friday.

“As we are having to place two dogs in one kennel, we are urgently seeking for 15-20 fosters," Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control said.

The animal shelter said that fostering helps alleviate overcrowding and creates kennel space for another dog in need.

All supplies will be provided, including food, a crate, preventatives, a leash and a collar, the shelter said.

To sign up to become a foster parent, please visit the shelter in person at 7100 Belvedere Rd. in West Palm Beach.

The shelter is also reminding those interested in adopting that adoption fees are waived for the month of March and April.

To adopt, click here.