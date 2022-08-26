25 beagles rescued from Virginia research facility will soon be up for adoption at Tri-County Animal Rescue

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — More than two dozen beagles will soon be up for adoption at Tri-County Animal Rescue near Boca Raton.

The dogs were part of 4,000 beagles recently rescued from a testing facility in Virginia. They have been finding homes around the country this month.

This is the first group of beagles to arrive in Palm Beach County.

Workers at Tri-County Animal Rescue said they're hoping to start having the 25 dogs ready for adoption by next week.

If you are interested in adopting one of the pups, fill out an application on the animal rescue's website.