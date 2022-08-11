$2,800 puppy stolen from Palm Beach County pet store recovered in Clewiston

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A high-priced puppy stolen last month from a Palm Beach County pet store has been recovered.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's said Thursday that the black and white Pekingese-Maltese mix — taken from Wet Kisses Pet Company on July 23 — was recovered in Clewiston.

However, the person who took the puppy has not been located, according to the sheriff's office.

Surveillance images showed a woman wearing a face mask, white baseball hat, light purple sweatshirt and black pants taking the puppy from a viewing pen at the store.

Wet Kisses Pet Company A Pekingese-Maltese mix puppy stolen from Wet Kisses Pet Company in Palm Beach County on July 23, 2022.

The pet store received an anonymous tip of the puppy's whereabouts, investigators said.

With the assistance of the Clewiston Police Department and their Animal Care & Control, the sheriff's office said the puppy was found and brought home safely to Wet Kisses Pet Company on Thursday morning.

Anyone that can identify the puppy thief is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.