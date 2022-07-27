Woman stole $2,600 puppy from Palm Beach County pet store, authorities say

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County detectives are searching for a woman who authorities said stole a $2,600 puppy from a pet store.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said surveillance images showed a woman wearing a face mask, white baseball hat, light purple sweatshirt, and black pants take the puppy from a viewing pen at Wet Kisses Pet Company, located at 6169 South Jog Road, around 4 p.m. on July 23.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Surveillance picture of puppy theft from Wet Kisses Pet Company in Palm Beach County on July 23, 2022.

The woman then put the black and white Pekingese-Maltese mix under her sweatshirt and left the store.

According to a sheriff's office incident report, the owner of Wet Kisses Pet Company said the woman came to the store and asked to look at a puppy. She then left several minutes later.

Employees later noticed the dog was gone.

Wet Kisses Pet Company A Pekingese-Maltese mix puppy stolen from Wet Kisses Pet Company in Palm Beach County on July 23, 2022.

The male puppy is valued at $2,600, needs special care, and may be in danger, according to the store's owner. The animal has a microchip but it does not have tracking abilities.

If you know who stole the puppy, call Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 1-800-458-8477.