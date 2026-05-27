WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beach Zoo is preparing to launch an enhanced 'Capybara Experience' this summer, offering visitors the opportunity to meet its beloved capybara family, including three recently named babies.

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Palm Beach Zoo to relaunch 'Capybara Experience' this summer featuring pup trio

The capybara trio, born in March, are now visible to guests for most of each day in their expanded habitat. Devin Clarke, supervisor at the Palm Beach Zoo, says the babies have grown substantially and are becoming more active and social.

"Here you'll be able to see them for the majority of the day, which is really amazing," Clarke explained during a recent visit with WPTV meteorologist James Wieland. "And they've been introduced to their new roommates, the tapirs, that live in this yard with them."

The babies, now named Aries, Artemis, and Apollo, spend much of their time playing in and around the water feature in their habitat, providing entertaining viewing for visitors.

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WPTV meteorologist James Wieland, who was the first to vote on the names for the trio, noted how much the animals have grown since their early days.

"I feel like a new father because I got to name these guys," Wieland joked. "Some people do call me a leader. I was the first to vote on these names."

Clarke says the extended viewing hours are possible because the capybaras have adapted well to their environment and are comfortable being observed throughout the day.

Two of the babies, Apollo and Artemis, have become confident swimmers, constantly playing in the water and trying to coax their more cautious sibling Aries to join them.

"Apollo and Artemis are constantly in the water, playing mermaids, asking Aries to come in and join them, but Aries is the last one to get in," Clarke said.

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For visitors trying to distinguish between the three babies, Aries is the smallest and most timid, Apollo has a bulkier build with a distinctive brown patch on his head, and Artemis can be identified through process of elimination.

"It takes a very fine eye to tell them apart, because they're supposed to look all the same," Clarke noted.

The Palm Beach Zoo expects the new Capybara Experience to be a major attraction for families this summer. More details about launch dates and admission will be available on the zoo's website.