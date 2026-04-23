WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This weekend, the Palm Beach Zoo is officially unveiling an expanded space for its koalas to roam. But the biggest surprise wasn't the renovation— it's the zoo's first-ever koala joey!

"We are very excited to announce that we, along with the Species Survival Plan, now have a new joey with Miss Ellen," Animal Care Supervisor Amy Celestina said.. "We have a joey that was born in September, but because they stay in the pouch for a little while, we didn't get to see it until April."

The joey's development follows the fascinating koala reproduction cycle. Elin and Sydney were paired in August, and the joey was born incredibly small – about the size of a jelly bean. It immediately crawled into its mother's pouch, where it continues to develop.

"You get to see some sort of part of the joey, whether it's a head, a hand, a leg, as it's moving in there, like six months after," Celestina said. "We started seeing some legs and feet around the beginning of April, and now we're starting to see the head come out."

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Un-bear-ably cute: Palm Beach Zoo celebrates birth of its first-ever koala joey

The joey will remain partially in and out of the pouch for the next few months before becoming fully independent and riding on its mother's back – a sight visitors will be able to witness closer to summer.

The renovated habitat features both indoor and outdoor spaces specifically designed with koala well-being in mind. The indoor "forest" includes solar tubes that provide natural lighting, along with new perching areas that encourage exercise and natural behaviors.

"Our habitat's been created specifically for our koalas in mind when it comes to their welfare and their well-being," Celestina said. "We've renovated the inside of the night house and added some really cool features."

One of the most unique aspects of the renovation involves the creative use of earleaf acacias – an invasive species in Florida that serves as the perfect habitat enhancement for koalas. The zoo's horticulture team carefully removed over 120 invasive trees and installed them throughout the habitat, creating an immersive and fresh design that benefits both the environment and the animals.

The expansion allows the zoo's two koalas to travel between their climate-controlled indoor forest and the outdoor expansion, promoting exercise and exploration opportunities.

The zoo's keepers have maintained close relationships with both koalas throughout the process, especially throughout Elin's pregnancy. This trust-building is essential for cooperative healthcare, where koalas voluntarily participate in their own medical care.

"Throughout her entire time with this joey in the pouch, it was very nice to know that we could still monitor the joey," the keeper explained. "We've been working on giving her little 'scratchies' and making sure we're now starting to do the same thing with the joey, so that whenever it is out, it is just as used to us as mom and dad are."

The koala program represents a significant conservation effort. Koalas in North America are on loan from the Australian federal government to support conservation practices for this endangered species. The program, facilitated by San Diego Zoo Global, requires participating institutions to meet rigorous standards.

The zoo will be opening at 8 a.m. on April 25 for members to get a first look at the new habitat, and at 9 a.m. for all visitors. For more information about visiting the Palm Beach Zoo and seeing the new koala habitat, visit www.palmbeachzoo.org.