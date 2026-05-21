Palm Beach Zoo offering 'Kids Free Summer' deal through August

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Families looking for summer fun can save big at the Palm Beach Zoo, where four children get free admission with each adult ticket through Aug. 10!

The zoo's "Kids Free Summer" promotion starts June 7, offering free admission for up to four children ages 3 to 12 with each full-price adult ticket purchased. Children 2 and younger are always free at the zoo.

Visitors can beat the heat while exploring the zoo's shaded pathways and checking out several new attractions, including the newly reimagined Fountain Plaza Splash Pad where kids can cool off.

The zoo is also home to some adorable new residents including its first-ever koala joey, born to parents Elin and Sydney.

Animal lovers can also visit the zoo's beloved capybara couple, Zeus and Iyari, who welcomed babies Apollo, Artemis & Aries earlier this year.

Beyond meeting the animals, families can take a spin on the carousel, feed colorful birds at Lorikeet Loft and much more.

Full-price adult admission tickets can be purchased online at palmbeachzoo.org or in person at the zoo. The promotion is valid through Aug. 10.