Vote to name the Palm Beach Zoo's capybara pup trio!

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beach Zoo has three precious capybara pups that need names, and they want the public to choose!

The trio was born in March to Iyari and Zeus, and now it's time to pick the perfect names for the adorable pups.

Help name capybara pups at Palm Beach Zoo

Voting runs April 17-22, and you have four options:

Apollo, Artemis & Aries (Keeping it mythological)

Guinness, Jameson & Bailey (Irish-themed names for their St. Patrick's Day birth timing)

Lucky, Patty & Tater (More Irish flair)

Clover, Flanigan & Finnegan (Classic Irish names)

Want your vote to count extra? Visit the capybaras during feeding times at 10 a.m. or 2 p.m. and cast your ballot with a zoo staff member - it counts as TWO votes!

Vote now through April 22 and help give these capybara cuties the perfect names!