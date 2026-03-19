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Capybara couple Iyari and Zeus expecting litter of pups at Palm Beach Zoo in April

The soon-to-be parents will spend their babymoon behind the scenes at the zoo while welcoming their little ones
Iyari and Zeus palm beach zoo capybaras
WPTV
Iyari and Zeus, two capybaras at the Palm Beach Zoo, share a banana leaf.
Iyari and Zeus palm beach zoo capybaras
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WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Soon-to-be parents Zeus and Iyari are expecting "little wild ones" in April, Palm Beach Zoo announced.

Capybara love story: Iyari and Zeus thrive at Palm Beach Zoo

We’ve been following the couple's love story for nearly two years, when Iyari first arrived at Palm Beach Zoo as part of a breeding program to bolster the population of the large South American rodents.

Zoo workers slowly introduced her to Zeus, which was already living at the park, and the pair hit it off.

To give them the best care, mom and dad will be enjoying their babymoon behind the scenes.

Read more of WPTV's coverage below:

Capybara love story

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Capybara couple Iyari and Zeus thrive at Palm Beach Zoo

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Iyari and Zeus palm beach zoo capybaras

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Love is in the air! Meet the Palm Beach Zoo's capybara couple

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Florida Capybara Breeding Iyari June 25 2024 Palm Beach Zoo

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'We think there's love in the air': Capybara arrives at zoo for breeding program

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