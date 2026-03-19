Capybara couple Iyari and Zeus expecting litter of pups at Palm Beach Zoo in April

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Soon-to-be parents Zeus and Iyari are expecting "little wild ones" in April, Palm Beach Zoo announced.

Capybara love story: Iyari and Zeus thrive at Palm Beach Zoo

We’ve been following the couple's love story for nearly two years, when Iyari first arrived at Palm Beach Zoo as part of a breeding program to bolster the population of the large South American rodents.

Zoo workers slowly introduced her to Zeus, which was already living at the park, and the pair hit it off.

To give them the best care, mom and dad will be enjoying their babymoon behind the scenes.

Read more of WPTV's coverage below:

Palm Beach Zoo Capybara couple Iyari and Zeus thrive at Palm Beach Zoo Stephanie Craig

Palm Beach Zoo Love is in the air! Meet the Palm Beach Zoo's capybara couple Ashley Glass