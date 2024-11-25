Palm Beach Zoo mourns 'heartbreaking loss' of Wilbur, a beloved two-toed sloth

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Employees at the Palm Beach Zoo have lost a cherished animal they regarded as "truly family."

In a statement posted to their website, they announced the passing of Wilbur, a 22-year-old Hoffman's two-toed sloth.

"Wilbur has touched the hearts of many people over the past 22 years," Renee Bumpus, chief animal & conservation officer at Palm Beach Zoo & Conservation Society, said in a statement. "This loss has deeply affected all our staff, especially the animal professionals that cared for her. She was truly family."

Officials said that on Nov. 12 their animal care team brought Wilbur to Palm Beach Zoo's veterinary hospital after she observed signs of weakness during daily health checks.

The zoo said the veterinary team identified neurologic abnormalities and detected seizures and worked to determine the cause of her symptoms.

"The animal care team provided round-the-clock monitoring and care while the veterinary team pursued advanced diagnostics and consultation with other sloth specialists and a board-certified veterinary neurologist," Dr. Carrie Ullmer, the director of veterinary services and conservation medicine, said in a statement.

Officials said Wilbur regained some strength and was stable for several days, giving the team hope, but she later died from her illness. The zoo said they'll continue to investigative to determine the ultimate cause of this "heartbreaking loss."

Wilbur gave birth to her first baby, Fern, last January.

The zoo said that Wilbur and Fern's father were all born at the zoo as a part of a professional wildlife reproduction program called the Sloth Species Survival Plan (SSP).

"I'm happy to report that Fern is doing very well," Bumpus said.

At 10 months old, he would naturally begin to transition to a life on his own.

The zoo said that Fern will be living at the zoo hospital with the animal care team acting as surrogate mothers until we are confident he can thrive on his own.

