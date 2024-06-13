Baby sloth at Palm Beach Zoo finally has a name

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — After several weeks of online and in-person voting, resulting in over 1,000 votes, the Palm Beach Zoo said a baby sloth officially has a name.

Proud first-time mom Wilbur gave birth to her baby on Jan. 23.

After five names were chosen by zoologists, the zoo let the community make the final selection and the baby sloth is now named Fern.

The name "Fern" is a nod to Fern Arable, the human protagonist in "Charlotte's Web," the zoo said. They said the name was fitting for a baby born to Wilbur, named after the pig in "Charlotte's Web."

The zoo said Wilbur and her baby will remain inside their specialized habitat for now but is viewable. Dustin, the father, can be seen in the habitat beside the parrot yard.

