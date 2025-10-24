WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — WPTV is committed to keeping you informed about family-friendly events happening in our community that create memorable experiences for you and your children.

Parents looking for a fun family activity this weekend can bring their children's beloved stuffed animals to the Palm Beach Zoo for a special check-up experience.

Palm Beach Zoo hosts first-ever teddy bear clinic this weekend

The zoo is hosting its first-ever Teddy Bear Clinic on Saturday and Sunday, giving kids a unique opportunity to connect with the zoo's veterinary team while their stuffed companions receive expert care.

This family-friendly event allows children to see firsthand how zoo veterinarians care for animals, bringing the behind-the-scenes work of animal healthcare into the spotlight.

"The vet staff gess to do behind-the-scenes stuff at the zoo, and people don't always get to interact with us, and they don't always get to see the care we take of the animals, and we get to pass the message to parents of stuffies," Palm Beach Zoo veterinarian, Dr. Carrie Ullmer, said.

The Teddy Bear Clinic will run from 10 a.m. to noon on both Saturday and Sunday. The event is free with regular zoo admission.

