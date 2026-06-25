It's a boy! Palm Beach Zoo reveals gender of its first-ever koala joey

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The wait is finally over, and the Palm Beach Zoo has an announcement to make: their first-ever koala joey is a boy!

In a heartwarming gender reveal at the koala habitat, Animal Experience Curator Mike Terrell couldn't contain his excitement as he shared the news that has animal lovers both near and far buzzing with joy.

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Palm Beach Zoo reveals gender of its first-ever koala joey

But this isn't just any ordinary baby announcement. This tiny koala represents a monumental milestone for the Palm Beach Zoo – their very first koala joey born on site. The little guy's journey began back in September when he was born no bigger than a jelly bean, immediately crawling into his mother Elin's pouch where he's been growing and developing for months.

"He is starting to explore a little bit now," Terrell explained, watching as the joey cautiously ventured from his safe haven. "He spends most of the time on mom's back. Usually, he'll keep an arm connected back to mom just as a, you know, for his safety, but he is really starting to explore and see the world."

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The timing couldn't be more perfect as the Palm Beach Zoo has just unveiled a stunning expanded koala habitat – complete with a climate-controlled indoor "forest" featuring solar tubes for natural lighting and carefully designed perching areas that encourage natural behaviors.

With his oversized ears and wide, curious eyes, this little explorer has already earned comparisons to a certain beloved Star Wars character.

"They've got that look about them and these guys are very specialized creatures," Terrell noted with a grin, clearly smitten with the joey's Yoda-like appearance.

But beyond the undeniable cuteness factor, this joey represents something much bigger: hope for an endangered species. As part of a critical conservation program facilitated by San Diego Zoo Global, koalas in North America are on loan from the Australian federal government to support vital conservation efforts.

The best part? Every visitor who comes to meet this little guy is making a real difference.

"It's really easy — just by visiting the zoo, people are helping to save animals in the wild like these koalas," Terrell emphasized.

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As this brave little joey continues to grow more independent each day, zoo visitors will soon witness the magical sight of him riding on his mother's back – a heartwarming milestone expected closer to summer.

For a species facing uncertain times in the wild, this joey's birth brings a ray of hope and endless smiles to everyone lucky enough to meet him.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.