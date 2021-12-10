Watch
LifestyleHoliday

Actions

'Carnival of Lights' spreading holiday cheer in Martin County

Event offers holiday lights, carnival rides, games, variety of activities
items.[0].image.alt
Martin County Fair Association<br/><br/>
The Carnival of Lights is an inaugural event at the Martin County Fair in November and December 2021.<br/>
Carnival of Lights event at Martin County Fair
Posted at 12:47 PM, Dec 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-10 12:50:30-05

STUART, Fla. — The Martin County Fairgrounds has been transformed into a festive, family-friendly event laden with holiday cheer.

During the month of December, the fairgrounds in Stuart is hosting the inaugural "Carnival of Lights."

Children can enjoy a variety of activities and games like making ornaments, writing letters to Santa, a petting zoo and visiting Santa.

Other highlights include holiday lights, carnival rides and games, a live nativity, school and church choirs, food trucks and hot chocolate.

"This is Christmas the way the fair would do it," Executive Director Jay Spicer said in a written statement. "We wanted to start a community event for people to come and have a great time, spend time with family and share the holiday spirit."

Dates for the "Carnival of Lights" are as followed for the remainder of the month:

  • Dec. 9 to 12
  • Dec. 16 to 19

Doors are open from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the dates above.

Admission is $5. Children 12 and under are free.

The Martin County Fairgrounds is located at 2616 Southeast Dixie Hwy. in Stuart.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.