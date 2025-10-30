Stop, collaborate and listen: Vanilla Ice Brewery coming to Lake Worth Beach after years of delay

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — Vanilla Ice is back in Lake Worth Beach with a brand-new invention. But this one doesn't drop beats — it pours brews.

After years of construction delays and permitting challenges, the Vanilla Ice Brewery is finally nearing the finish line. Rob Van Winkle — best known as Vanilla Ice — is transforming the historic Masonic Lodge behind City Hall into a one-of-a-kind brewery and pop-culture museum.

Commissioner Anthony Segrich said the project is exactly the kind of investment the city's Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) has been hoping to attract.

"We expect to get some good tourism traffic, bring in some traffic from the other cities, as well as kind of extend our downtown past Dixie Highway," Segrich said.

The century-old building had sat empty for years, deteriorating.

Segrich said the city is thrilled to see an investor take on its revitalization — calling it a major win for redevelopment.

While Segrich didn't have exact figures for the project's potential economic impact, he believes it will serve as a strong anchor for the area, one that can draw visitors, jobs and long-term stability.

"They are doing things the right way, getting all their necessary permits, all the licensing, working with the city at every step," Segrich said. "Now, that is a longer process."

That process — the permits and approvals — was the main reason the project stalled after its initial 2022 announcement. But now, Van Winkle says the brewery has the official green light.

"We will be open in 2026," he said. "As you can see, we're making a lot of progress here."

The future Vanilla Ice Brewery, located at 1000 Lake Ave., will include much more than just beer on tap. Plans call for a rooftop bar, outdoor venue, speakeasy and a pop-culture museum featuring memorabilia from Van Winkle's decades-long career.

"This is much more than just a brewery," Van Winkle said.

When asked if a project of this size could take away business from nearby restaurants and bars, the "Ice, Ice, Baby" singer said it will have the opposite effect.

"This is going to help everybody — are you kidding me? You need traffic here. There isn't any," Van Winkle said.

He said once open, the brewery will create more than 50 jobs in Lake Worth Beach and help attract tourists from across South Florida.

"Honestly, if I would've known that it was going to be this difficult, I would've never done it," Van Winkle admitted. "But I promise you this, we'll get there. We're already invested."