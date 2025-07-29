Publix throws birthday party for devoted 95-year-old shopper in Melbourne

MELBOURNE, Fla. — Publix is celebrating its 95th anniversary this year, and it also recently did something special for a longtime customer.

According to the Florida-based grocer, Martha Kennon of Melbourne was born in 1930, the same year that Publix opened its first store in Winter Haven, Florida.

To celebrate Kennon, the supermarket said it felt it was only appropriate to throw a 95th birthday party for its devoted shopper.

Kennon said she has been shopping at Publix for more than 50 years while residing in both Florida and South Carolina.

Her current store in Melbourne hosted her birthday celebration, which included family and friends, decorations and her favorite carrot cake from the Publix Bakery.

"I did not fully realize that I shared my birth year with Publix, but I consider it an honor," Kennon told Publix. "I feel we are both doing quite well for 95!"

Kennon said all five of her grandchildren worked at Publix stores, including one grandson, Joshua, who is currently a store manager in nearby Indialantic, Florida.

She also said she met Publix founder George Jenkins in 1987 during the grand opening of the store where her birthday celebration was held!

"He took the time to speak with me and my husband while sincerely thanking us for our patronage," Kennon recalled. "We told him we were thankful for the way he promoted the importance of giving back to the community."