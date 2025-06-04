Food insecurity grows in Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast amid threats to cut government assistance

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It's something many of us don't easily see in our daily lives, but the struggle to put food on the table affects people in Florida every day.

Cars lined up for blocks at a food pantry distribution have become a frequent sight in the last few years.

WATCH BELOW: Food insecurity grows amid threats to cut assistance

Food insecurity grows amid threats to cut government assistance

According to Feeding America, in Florida, one in seven people is facing hunger and among children, that figure is 1 in 5.

"One of the things we hear through a lot of communication we have with families through polling and other information that we obtain is that families are really struggling as the cost of everyday needs, including groceries, is outpacing their income," Sky Beard, the director of No Kid Hungry Florida, said.

Additionally, food insecurity rates along the Treasure Coast and Palm Beach County fall around 13%.

Why millions of Floridians' food assistance may be in jeopardy

When WPTV reported on this issue in January, we met Kyle Cohen, a Lake Worth resident who relies on SNAP benefits.

"You have to rethink everything," Cohen said. "Am I going to buy this? Am I going to substitute? What am I going to buy?"

Food banks and pantries are trying to bridge the gap, but now threats of cuts to government assistance only serve to keep the numbers and the need growing.

Are you struggling with food insecurity? We want to hear from you.