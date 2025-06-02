Watch Now
STRUGGLING WITH FOOD INSECURITY? We want to hear from you!

Cost of groceries, generic
Cost of groceries, generic
Affording groceries is a growing problem in the U.S.

According to Feeding America, 47 million people in the United States are considered food insecure.

We are helping you navigate the rising costs and resources available. WPTV wants to be your voice and discover solutions to this problem.

Join us Wednesday, June 18, as WPTV reporter Matt Sczesny gets you answers live on air at 4, 5, 5:30 and 6 p.m.

Matt is already working on getting answers to your questions.

We want to work to find solutions, and that starts with hearing from you.

