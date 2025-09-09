Exploremores: New Girl Scout cookie revealed exclusively in South Florida on WPTV Mornings

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The secret is out!

The Girl Scouts of Southeast Florida appeared on "WPTV Mornings" on Tuesday, revealing exclusively a new Girl Scout cookie called "Exploremores".

Exploremores: Girl Scouts announce new cookie

Cookie fans will get a chance to try the new treat when it goes on sale in January. The cookie is a rocky road ice cream–inspired sandwich.

WPTV morning anchor Hollani Davis interviewed third grader Amelia Paradas, the top cookie seller for the Southeast Region. Amelia sold more than 7,000 boxes of cookies last season, and she thinks the new cookie will fit in perfectly with the lineup of other cookies.

CEO of Girl Scouts of Southeast Florida Lisa Johnson said the new cookie is symbolic of who Girl Scouts are.

"It represents the bold, adventurous spirit of every Girl Scout," Johnson said.

The Girl Scout Cookie Program is the largest girl-led entrepreneurial program in the world, helping Girl Scouts develop essential skills in goal setting, decision-making, money management, people skills and business ethics.

Proceeds from cookie sales stay locally to support troop activities, leadership development, STEM programming, outdoor adventures and community service projects.

In South Florida, Girl Scout cookie season kicks off Jan. 12 and runs through Feb. 15.