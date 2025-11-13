Chick-fil-A location in Royal Palm Beach to reopen Nov. 18 after 5 months

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Chick-fil-A location in Royal Palm Beach is scheduled to reopen next week after it closed earlier this year for extensive remodeling.

The restaurant, located at 206 S State Road 7, has been closed since late June.

WATCH BELOW: 'This has been a project 8 years in the making,' Chandra Rabenecker tells WPTV

Chick-fil-A in Royal Palm Beach to begin remodel journey

The reopening will occur on Tuesday, Nov. 18, and feature a triple-lane drive-thru, a redesigned kitchen and dining room and extended hours, according to Chick-fil-A marketing director Emily Reyes.

Breakfast is served at the location from 6 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., with the location closing at 10 p.m.

However, the drive-thru stays open until 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

"With a joyful focus on faster service, more family time, and more fun, the Chick-fil-A Royal Palm Beach team is ready to serve guests with the warmth and hospitality that make every visit feel like home and the speedy and special service that we all have come to love," according to a news release.

The restaurant will also have a modified play area where kids can play and take part in family-fun events held closely nearby, "plus some special surprises within the play area itself in the future."

Officials said following the grand reopening, the Chick-fil-A in Royal Palm Beach will also host frequent family nights and special events.

"Our remodel has given us the opportunity to serve our guests faster, care more intentionally, and create even more memorable moments together," Chick-fil-A Royal Palm Beach owner and operator Robert Rabenecker said in a statement.

The Chick-fil-A in Royal Palm Beach has been operating for 13 years.

Operators of this restaurant said this location employs 150 people.