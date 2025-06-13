'8 years in the making': Changes are coming to Chick-fil-A’s Royal Palm Beach, Wellington locations

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — Hold on to your chicken biscuits, because big changes are headed to Chick-fil-A Royal Palm Beach. The eatery on State Road 7 will close its doors for a much-anticipated remodel starting Wednesday, June 18, at 2 p.m.

WATCH BELOW: 'This has been a project 8 years in the making,' Chandra Rabenecker tells WPTV

Chick-fil-A in Royal Palm Beach to begin remodel journey

This Chick-fil-A location is nestled in one of those classic Florida parking lots that feels like a maze—you can get in just fine, but escaping is an Olympic sport, especially when the Christmas tree lot at Home Depot turns the area into a festive game of bumper cars, with bewildering lines that could make even a GPS throw up its hands in defeat.

"The primary focus will be on the drive-thru improvements and better restaurant access," said Chandra Rabenecker, wife of the Chick-fil-A operator Rob Rabenecker. "I think both our customers and our neighbors at Home Depot will appreciate these changes. This has been a project eight years in the making. We've been wanting to have this remodel done because business just keeps growing."

The remodeling project is expected to take about three to four months, reopening this fall.

“Chick-fil-A is fast,” Chandra Rabenecker said.

They plan to reopen just in time for customers to "Eat Mor Chikin!"

“They’re going to do some kind of miracle and turn our regular drive-through into a three-lane drive-through," Chandra Rabenecker said.

The Rabeneckers operate the two locations in the Palm Beaches' mid-western communities.

WATCH RELATED COVERAGE BELOW: The Mall at Wellington Green is evolving into a 'dynamic lifestyle destination'

New lifeblood coming to The Mall at Wellington Green

Meanwhile, Royal Palm Beach diners can still satisfy their Chick-fil-A cravings at The Mall at Wellington Green, where breakfast will be served for the first time in 15 years, starting June 16.

“The mall was kind enough to open early, so that we can serve breakfast there in addition to lunch and dinner,” Chandra Rabenecker explained. "We'll be open at 8 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. for breakfast. And a lot of people don't like to get out of their cars, so you won't have to."

Chandra recommended using the Chick-fil-A app, assuring that an employee will bring your order straight to your vehicle.

But what about the 135 "my pleasure" employees at the two locations? Chandra is pleased that many will be employed at the mall and other locations during the renovation.

"It's nice to keep them employed," Chandra Rabenecker said. "Plus, we've been saving our pennies, so we’ll be able to pay them as well, meaning they'll all come back in the fall when we reopen."

Below is the renovation timeline:

Monday, June 16: Mall at Wellington Green's Chick-fil-A opens for breakfast.

Wednesday, June 18: Royal Palm Beach location closes at 2 p.m. for renovations.

Fall 2025: Royal Palm Beach location's planned reopening.