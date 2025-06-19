Boys & Girls Club of Palm Beach County receives $20K grant to feed children

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — WPTV is addressing the issue of food insecurity in our communities and connecting you with organizations that are stepping in to help.

We have been looking into the numbers and resources available, devoting a large portion of our Wednesday evening newscasts to the topic.

Also, this month, we partnered with the Urban League of Palm Beach County and other community organizations for a summertime food drive.

During our coverage, we heard from organizations fighting hunger, including the Boys and Girls Club of Palm Beach County.

Lunch time at the Boys and Girls club in the Northwood neighborhood of West Palm Beach is a busy place with children ready to eat.

"We have so many kids, across 20 sites," said Pablo Tejada, chief impact officer for the Boys and Girls Club of Palm Beach County. "We have families, thousands of kids."

The organization was recently awarded a $20,000 grant from Winn-Dixie to help feed children.

"For us, we know that if they don't eat with us," Tejada said, "they probably are not going to eat until the next day, so this is where we play a big role."

They are just one of the many organizations fighting hunger and food insecurity. It's a cause WPTV is involved in with our summer food drive.

WPTV's phone bank raised a total of $28,000 in three days this month. All of that money goes right back into our local communities.

