WPTV, Urban League of Palm Beach County partner to host summer food drive

Donations to help raise money to provide meals for food insecure
Posted at 2:10 PM, Jun 30, 2022
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — WPTV is partnering with the Urban League of Palm Beach County and other community organizations for a summertime food drive.

Please consider donating to help raise money to provide meals for the food insecure in our community.

Beginning July 5 and continuing through July 22, this multi-week food drive will collect monetary donations that the Urban League will turn into fresh fruits, vegetables and non-perishable food items.

At the conclusion of the three-week collection, food will be distributed in West Palm Beach, Delray Beach and the Glades.

Donate by clicking here, by texting "ULPBC" to 561-220-5604 or by using the QR code above.

Each Wednesday on July 6, July 13 and July 20, a phone bank will be available to take your donations from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

