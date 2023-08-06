West Palm Beach woman celebrates 5 years of community yoga at Grandview Public Market

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A West Palm Beach yoga teacher celebrated a milestone this weekend: five years of hosting community yoga.

Maki Criscaut teaches the free yoga course every Sunday at 9:30 a.m. at the Grandview Public Market.

Perhaps you've seen a group of about 20 to 30 people of all backgrounds enjoying the centuries-old practice of yoga.

Victor Jorges/WPTV Maki Criscaut (left, back facing) teaches a community yoga class at the Grandview Public Market, Aug. 6, 2023, in West Palm Beach, Fla.

She started hosting there half a decade ago, and through the pandemic, rain or shine, she's kept up with her teaching.

Five years later, she told WPTV, she feels grateful for the support.

"It's been such a wonderful community, coming together every Sunday," she said. "Almost everybody that is here today has been practicing with me for a while. Sundays have become family day, but it's the yoga family day. We usually stay and have breakfast together, a bunch of us, and I'm very grateful."

The event is free, but donations are always welcome.