Watch Now
Lifestyle

Actions

West Palm Beach woman celebrates 5 years of community yoga at Grandview Public Market

Maki Criscaut kept free yoga classes going throughout pandemic
community yoga at Grandview Public Market, Aug. 6, 2023
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Victor Jorges/WPTV
Maki Criscaut teaches a free yoga class at the Grandview Public Market, Aug. 6, 2023, in West Palm Beach, Fla.
community yoga at Grandview Public Market, Aug. 6, 2023
Posted at 3:31 PM, Aug 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-06 15:31:02-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A West Palm Beach yoga teacher celebrated a milestone this weekend: five years of hosting community yoga.

Maki Criscaut teaches the free yoga course every Sunday at 9:30 a.m. at the Grandview Public Market.

Perhaps you've seen a group of about 20 to 30 people of all backgrounds enjoying the centuries-old practice of yoga.

Maki Criscaut teaches community yoga class at Grandview Public Market, Aug. 6, 2023
Maki Criscaut (left, back facing) teaches a community yoga class at the Grandview Public Market, Aug. 6, 2023, in West Palm Beach, Fla.

She started hosting there half a decade ago, and through the pandemic, rain or shine, she's kept up with her teaching.

Five years later, she told WPTV, she feels grateful for the support.

"It's been such a wonderful community, coming together every Sunday," she said. "Almost everybody that is here today has been practicing with me for a while. Sundays have become family day, but it's the yoga family day. We usually stay and have breakfast together, a bunch of us, and I'm very grateful."

The event is free, but donations are always welcome.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7