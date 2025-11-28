St. Augustine Lighthouse: 225,000 visitors annually climb for 'best view in all of Florida'

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Standing 165 feet tall with 219 steps to the top, the St. Augustine Lighthouse provides visitors with an unparalleled view of Florida's oldest city and serves as a gateway to understanding the area's rich maritime heritage.

Lighthouse interpretation department manager Amanda Goodall said the lighthouse is a great first stop for people visiting St. Augustine, so they can get a lay of the land.

St. Augustine Lighthouse stands watch over US oldest city

The historic lighthouse has illuminated the waters for ships, inspired countless ghost stories, and stood watch over the Matanzas Bay and Atlantic Ocean for nearly a century and a half. Construction took three years due to funding and manpower challenges, but visitors agree the panoramic view is worth every step of the climb.

"The good thing is we have eight places to stop and take a rest, so our lighthouse is very leisurely, which I like a lot," Goodall explained to visitors preparing for the ascent.

Inside the lighthouse, visitors discover fascinating stories from the past, including the tale of Wilma, a lighthouse keeper's daughter who learned her brother used her cat for a daring aerial prank. The cat, named Smokey, parachuted down safely with a makeshift parachute created by the teenage boy.

"Wow, this is worth the climb," Finding Florida reporter Kate Wentzel said.

"Best view in all of Florida," Goodall said.

More than 225,000 visitors annually take on the challenge of climbing the lighthouse to soak in the scenery overlooking St. Augustine, the Matanzas Bay and the Atlantic Ocean.

"We pride ourselves on being the caretakers of St. Augustine's maritime history," Goodall said.

The lighthouse played a crucial role during World War II, when Operation Drumbeat threatened the American coast.

"Operation Drumbeat was the effort to weaken American resolve by essentially sending vessels off the coast of Florida to sink what they could," Goodall said.

Beyond the lighthouse itself, visitors can explore a World War II exhibit housed in former Coast Guard barracks. The exhibit reveals how lighthouse keepers received submarine silhouette books to help identify enemy vessels from the tower's peak.

"One of my favorite things I've learned from this exhibit is that when the keepers were notified about everything that was going on in a letter, they were issued what's called a submarine silhouette book," said Goodall. "They would take these books to the top of the tower and reference them to look for submarines coming in the late day, to capture their silhouette."

Even during wartime darkness, the lighthouse maintained its vigilant watch over the waters.

The lighthouse's history extends beyond maritime navigation into the realm of mystery. Legend has it that this lighthouse ranks among the most haunted in America, with its shadows dancing across paranormal television screens and ghost tours for decades.

"We've nicknamed ourselves the nation's oldest port, and presently we consider ourselves the front porch light for the community to always have a light shining bright to guide you home, and we're really proud of that," Goodall said.

Whether you're a history enthusiast, maritime lover, or curious traveler, the St. Augustine Lighthouse offers an unforgettable journey through time. This beacon against time and tide continues shining, standing, and guiding visitors home to Florida's oldest city.

