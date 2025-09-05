Hands-on learning abounds for little minds at Orlando Science Center

ORLANDO, Fla. — Splash, climb and explore your way through an exciting and educational day at the Orlando Science Center.

At the center's new KidsTown exhibit is an 11,000-square-foot area dedicated to the youngest scientists.

Children can practice the process of citrus farming as they learn how oranges make their way from tree to table.

They can achieve learning skills like measuring, sorting, and weighing while engaging in cooperative play.

"(Children can) pick oranges off the tree, they get them on the conveyor belt, they send them to the factory, they come out, and they sell them in the store," marketing manager Jeff Stanford said. "It's just colorful, fun and active."

After picking the oranges, it was "climb time" for the young visitors.

"People often ask everything at the science center is about building important skills (like) science, technology, engineering and math," Stanford said. "Where is the skill building in running and climbing? We look at it as it's about challenging yourself."

He said play time can have benefits that aren't always noticeable at first glance.

"Learning takes place in a lot of different ways, some of this learning is the confidence that comes from a little one kind of pushing themselves a little further," Stanford said. "There's a lot of great opportunity that happens."

Next, WPTV visited the "Toddler Town" area of the science center. It's a special place for tiny ones.

"Early childhood development is crucial. Those first three years of life, but there are very few spaces made for infants to toddlers," Stanford said. "They're learning about special awareness. They're learning about cause and effect. We've got a space in there that is like a high-tech peak-a-boo. It's glass. They push the button, the glass frosts. They push the button again and then the glass comes down."

Another area popular with the kids is called "Drip Drop Splash."

"You can see there is a lot of engineering at work," Stanford said. "They are designing dams and bridges in such a way as to get the boats across. There's also this opportunity to move the wheels on these different columns, and it makes it rain in the center of the area."

Even babies can participate in water play.

"Every kid loves to splash," quipped Stanford.

Next, we went to the "Explore it" area that focuses on light, air, physics and engineering. They can even create their own kaleidoscope.

At the "DinoDigs" exhibit, pint-sized paleontologists have a chance to discover dinosaur bones.

A permanent exhibit called "Life" gives visitors an up close and personal encounter with creatures from the ocean, rainforest and swamp.

Also, check out the D.C. Superheroes exhibit to discover your superpowers.

But what do comic book heroes have to do with scientists?

"They all use critical thinking, they all do problem solving, they all need teamwork," Stanford said. "All of these things are called 21st-century skills. They're not just what makes a stem professional successful, but all of us successful."

It shows how kids can be a superhero in their own community.

"Can you collect food for the food bank? Can you read to children at the library? Can you volunteer at the homeless shelter," Stanford said.

Visitors are encouraged to engage in a series of challenges.

We tested our speed against Flash — the fastest man in the world — and also our feat of agility while climbing through a maze of lasers.

Next, it was a challenge of eye-hand coordination in a video game called "Foil the heist."

Doing her best superwoman impersonation, WPTV reporter Kate Wentzel had to block objects being thrown at her while attempting to lasso art treasures.

It's a place that challenges everyone — regardless of age — to think outside the box.

"Learning is important and we all learn better while having fun; and that is what this entire museum is dedicated to, having fun while learning," Stanford explained.

