West Palm Beach to celebrate Jimmy Buffett at special edition of Clematis by Night

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Attention all Parrotheads.

The city of West Palm Beach is inviting everyone to come out and celebrate the music and memories of Jimmy Buffett at a special edition of Clematis by Night on Thursday, Aug. 28, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the West Palm Beach waterfront.

This free community event, called "Wastin' Away on the Waterfront," will feature the Parrot Head Party Band and honor the legendary singer-songwriter near the second anniversary of his passing on Sept. 1, 2023.

The city said it will provide free cheeseburgers to 100 guests throughout the night, including to some early arrivers and during other moments of fun and celebration.

The event will feature island-inspired food and drinks, including cheeseburgers and a margarita bar serving margarita flights, along with special keepsakes.

Concertgoers will be able to enjoy Buffett's classics, including "Cheeseburger in Paradise" and "Margaritaville."

Attendees can participate in limbo and trivia contests, with festive prizes awarded throughout the night, and nonprofit organizations, including Parrotheads for the Palm Beaches and Manatee Lagoon, will be onsite to add to the celebration and foster community spirit.

Each year, the city said it plans to continue to celebrate Buffett, "bringing together residents and visitors to share in the joy and sense of community inspired by his music."