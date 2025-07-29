Jimmy Buffett's 90-foot yacht up for auction

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Calling all Parrotheads.

If you have ever wanted to own Jimmy Buffett's boat, here's your chance.

WPTV News Channel 5 West Palm Latest Headlines | July 29, 10am

G3 Auctions, based in West Palm Beach, is auctioning off the late great singer's 90-foot Cheoy Lee expedition yacht.

According to the auctioneer, the boat was built in 1999 but completely retrofitted in 2020.

The tri-deck explorer yacht has four staterooms, each offering en-suite bathrooms with enough room for nine guests and four crew members.

The vessel, called the DoubleYou, has two 600-horsepower Caterpillar engines, providing a range of 4,300 nautical miles.

However, if you want to look at the vessel in person, you'll have to journey to Phuket, Thailand, where the boat is currently located.

So, are you still interested in owning a piece of history?

The auction will take place Sept. 4, but you'd better bring your checkbook.

The minimum bid to buy Buffett's yacht is $1.2 million.

Click here to learn more and how to place your bid!

The Associated Press reported this month that Buffett's widow has accused her late husband's financial adviser of failing to administer the singer's multimillion-dollar trust in good faith and ignoring what she believed were her best interests for the $275 million estate.

Buffett died Sept. 2, 2023, at the age of 76.