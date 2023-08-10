Watch Now
Entertainment

Actions

Tekashi 6ix9ine arrested in Palm Beach County

Rapper arrested for failing to appear in court after receiving traffic citation for driving 136 mph in Lamborghini on Florida's Turnpike in June
Watch the latest WPTV News Channel 5 West Palm headlines any time.
Tekashi 6ix9ine arrested in Palm Beach County in August 2023
Posted at 10:40 AM, Aug 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-10 11:04:50-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Tekashi 6ix9ine was arrested Wednesday night in Palm Beach County.

The 27-year-old rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, was arrested by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office for failing to appear in court.

Jail records show that Hernandez was booked into the main Palm Beach County jail just after 9 p.m. He was released early Thursday on a $2,000 bond.

A traffic citation obtained by WPTV shows that Hernandez was issued a ticket by the Florida Highway Patrol on June 11 after he was pulled over for driving 136 mph in a Lamborghini on Florida's Turnpike near the Boynton Beach Boulevard exit.

The rapper's arrest comes months after he was beaten by three men inside an LA Fitness on Lantana Road. Three men were later arrested in connection with the March attack.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7