'Still in shock': Musician Melissa Etheridge on evacuating California home during wildfires

The economic losses from these wildfires burning have likely more than doubled in just 24 hours and stand at close to $50 billion, according to an estimate from JPMorganChase.

That's because many living inside these torched communities are famous people.

Musician Melissa Etheridge details the feeling she and thousands of others are experiencing in the Golden State as they watch their homes, their communities and their lives literally turn to ashes.

“We’re all still in shock,” said Etheridge, ahead of a string of Florida tour dates. “It’s kind of overwhelming to describe."

A video sent to WPTV’s Michael Hoffman by one of the thousands who are searching for a roof above their heads shows the devastation in what was once the Pacific Palisades neighborhood, and is now smoke and ash.

“These are successful, beautiful homes,” said Etheridge. “And, you know, still, homeless is homeless. You know, when you lose everything."

Etheridge is now evacuated from her Calabasas home, and is safe in a hotel. She says it hurts seeing such destruction.

“L.A. is a very special place where people build, and they build dreams,” said Etheridge. “And it will change and grow out of this. And it can be a very good thing, but of course, it's very hard right now."

Dreams once built over years reduced to ash and rubble in seconds.