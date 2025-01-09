Florida prepared to send aid amid California’s worst wildfires in decades

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — As California grapples with one of its most severe wildfire outbreaks in recent history, Florida is standing by to offer assistance.

Although state officials have not yet been officially requested, Florida has resources ready to deploy. In recent days, some California towns have been reduced to ash as wildfires continue to rage outside Los Angeles.

“I don’t know, it’s really heartbreaking… it’s honestly left me a little bit speechless,” a local Palisades resident told KGTV on Thursday.

Thousands have been forced to flee, while emergency crews work tirelessly to contain the blaze. Some homeowners are returning, anxious about the condition of their properties.

“Part of the reason I’m here now — I want to see it and deal with it myself…,” said another resident.

Meanwhile, Florida officials are ready to lend a hand, including Florida Chief Financial Officer and Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis. The Republican said he’s been working with the governor’s office to coordinate any needed response.

Patronis said his office has fire investigators, dogs, and structural engineers on standby, similar to the assistance Florida offered during the 2023 Maui blaze.

National News 5 dead, 100,000 evacuated as extreme wind drives Los Angeles-area wildfires Justin Boggs

“They know what they’re looking at. And what’s the upside to it right now? We’re not in hurricane season. We can deploy these assets right now without worrying about covering our own concerns right here in Florida,” Patronis explained.

Florida Emergency Management and the state agriculture department, which oversees forestry, have echoed the sentiments.

“We stand ready to assist any state if asked. However, given the distance between California and Florida, they are likely to seek assistance from neighboring states first,” said a spokesperson from the state ag department.

The offers of aid follow an online post by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis earlier this week.

“When disaster strikes, we must come together to help our fellow Americans in any way we can,” DeSantis wrote, in part.

The message contrasts sharply with comments in November 2023, when DeSantis and California Gov. Gavin Newsom traded verbal blows on a Fox News debate stage.

“You almost have to try to mess California up. That’s what Gavin Newsom has done since he’s been governor,” DeSantis said.

“There is one thing, in closing, that we both have in common. Neither of us will be the nominee for our party in 2024,” Newsom said during the same Fox News appearance.

Since then, California has reciprocated Florida’s support, sending more than 400 personnel from its Urban Search and Rescue teams to assist with Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

Whether the Golden State will now require the Sunshine State’s help as these wildfires continue to burn remains uncertain, though the devastating effects are undeniable. While the rivalry between Newsom and DeSantis seems somewhat on pause for the moment, it’s not likely to last. Both are expected to have a role in 2028 presidential politics. The potential for each to enter the race remains high.