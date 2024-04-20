Record Store Day at West Palm Beach business draws big crowd

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — You may have thought vinyl records were history, but with millions of people shopping for the flat disc, it seems the analog sound storage is regaining popularity.

Typically held every third Saturday in April, Record Store Day recognizes independent record stores across the world.

This year's Record Store Day also came a day after Taylor Swift dropped her new album "The Tortured Poets Department."

Jesse Feldman, co-owner of Rust & Wax in West Palm Beach, said he sold plenty of Swift albums immediately.

Rust & Wax celebrated the music holiday with hundreds of exclusive releases and limited edition music.

Feldman said lines started forming outside the store around 5 p.m. Friday. He said by the time they opened at 8 a.m. Saturday, there were about 300 people in line.



"I had it circled in my calendar," Mark Servilio said. "I requested off from work."

Briana Nespral/WPTV A customer looks at vinyl records on sale at Rust & Wax in West Palm Beach.



Servilio wasn’t alone.



“I couldn't even go to sleep," Brittany Sanchez-Diaz said. “I basically went to sleep at 1 a.m. and woke up at 3.”

These music lovers said vinyls are the superior way to listen to music.

It's more than just the music for these record shoppers.



"Music is the universal language," Servilio said. "People like to come out for things that they resonate with and seeing other people here for the same thing that you were equally excited for gets everyone excited and it was just nice connecting with people you never would've thought you would've met before."

