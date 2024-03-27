Mega Mayhem to open at Rapids Water Park in Riviera Beach

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A new dueling water coaster ride is scheduled to open soon.

Mega Mayem is opening just in time for spring break and WPTV's Briana Nespralgot to preview the ride Wednesday morning.

"Starting this weekend, the new attraction will have a soft opening and Season Pass Holder Preview. The season passholder select preview dates will run through April and an email will be going out to passholders this Friday. The official grand opening will be April 4th," Rapids Water Park said in an Instagram post.

Shining A Light Rapids' new water coaster will open spring break 2024 T.A. Walker

Mega Mayhem replaced the water park's retired Old Yellar ride. The new ride will be the first dueling water coaster in the state of Florida and one of six installed in the world. It will stand 54-feet tall and race 837- feet long per lane with max speeds of 22 mph.

"Mega Mayem is transformative, not only for the Rapids but for South Florida. We welcome millions of tourists and visitors to this area every year and the ride really elevates us," Audrey Padgett, marketing director for Rapids Water Park, said. "It brings a new level of thrills to the area. It will draw in visitors with its uniqueness being the first of its kind in Florida and with that repeatable fun that our locals can enjoy too."

Shining A Light Rapids Water Park announces new dueling water coaster ride Aja Dorsainvil

Rapids Water Park's 2024 Season Passes are also currently on sale. Passes include unlimited admission, free parking, a free friend ticket, free souvenir cup, plus discounts on food, beverage, retail, cabanas and more.

