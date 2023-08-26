Mark Wahlberg visits Rocco's Tacos in Delray Beach to raise money for Maui fire victims

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — South Florida has Mark Wahlberg fever.

Fans of the "Boogie Nights" star lined Atlantic Avenue on Friday, waiting for the chance to meet the Boston-born actor, who was at Rocco's Tacos and Tequila Bar as part of a happy hour fundraiser in support of those impacted by the Maui wildfires.

Wahlberg teamed with Rocco's Tacos owner Rocco Mangel and Flecha Azul Tequila, with all proceeds going to World Central Kitchen, a not-for-profit organization devoted to providing meals in the wake of natural disasters.

"Everybody should be doing their part," Wahlberg said. "We want to start bringing people together."

The goal is to raise $20,000 through sales of Wahlberg's Flecha Azul Tequila.

"I think that there's people out there that need things more than I have or monetarily, and if I could give to them and it helps, I'm happy to do so," Mangel said.

Wahlberg, 52, has been a frequent visitor to Palm Beach County in recent years, stopping by F45 Training in Jupiter for a funky workout in 2021 and promoting Flecha Azul Tequila at BiCE Ristorante in Palm Beach as recently as March.

His youth foundation also donated new shoes to dozens of children at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County earlier this year.

According to the Associated Press, the fires in Maui have left 115 people dead and up to 1,100 still missing.

Christina Palmero was among those who donated to the fundraiser.

"The reason we're here is for a good cause, for all the victims that have lost everything in Maui," Palmero said.

For those who couldn't make it to Friday's fundraiser, money is still being raised through the end of September. Rocco's Tacos will also be making a donation from money raised at its nine restaurant locations.

"Rocco is a dear friend. He's always trying to do everything he can to help," Wahlberg said. "Obviously a lot of people are having a very difficult time right now, so anything we can do to contribute."

Click here if you would like to donate to the cause.