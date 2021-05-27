Mark Wahlberg stops by for funky workout at F45 Training in Jupiter

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The leader of the Funky Bunch spent some time this week working out at a South Florida fitness training center.

Mark Wahlberg made a surprise appearance Tuesday at F45 Training in Jupiter.

Wahlberg stopped by to get in a workout, meet the staff and pose for some photographs.

The 49-year-old Oscar-nominated actor is a brand ambassador for F45, and he was playing the part of pitchman for the international fitness franchise.

"Come see us," Wahlberg said in a video shared on his Instagram page. "Let's get back in the studio. Guys, studios are open right now. After this pandemic, people got to start focusing on their health, exercise, eating right. They're doing it here at F45. We've got (a) community support system. We're getting in shape."

F45's Jupiter location also shared photos of Wahlberg with the staff on its Instagram page.

"Thank you so much for your time," the post read. "We loved having you at our studio! We hope you come back soon."

Wahlberg has starred in movies like "Fear," "Boogie Nights," "Max Payne" and "Ted." He was also nominated for best supporting actor for his role in 2006 best picture winner "The Departed."

Before becoming an actor, Wahlberg was known as Marky Mark -- the frontman for Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch, whose 1991 song "Good Vibrations" spent 20 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100.

Anyone hoping to catch a glimpse at the Hollywood star's workout routine might be in for a letdown, however.

Wahlberg appeared to be on to his next destination in a subsequent Instagram post.

Better luck next time, though.