Florida rapper known as 'Jackboy' arrested by Port St. Lucie police on narcotics, weapon charges

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A Florida rapper known as "Jackboy" was arrested on narcotics and weapon charges Tuesday night in Port St. Lucie, police said.

The agency said their gang intelligence detectives conducted a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Suburban for numerous traffic infractions. Police said the driver, identified as Pierre Delince, 26, was known to them from prior interactions.

During the traffic stop, detectives said they spotted a handgun on the front passenger floorboard.

Police said since they knew he was a convicted felon, detectives took Delince into custody and searched the Suburban.

During a search of the vehicle, police said they found the following:



Glock 19 handgun loaded with one round in the chamber and a loaded clear extended magazine containing 32 rounds on the front passenger floorboard

"High Potency Disposable Vape Pen Runtz" in a sealed box with a government warning saying, "This product contains Cannabis, a Schedule 1 controlled substance"

"Marijuanitas" Grape drink stating, "contains 40 mg of THC" and a government warning, "This product contains Cannabis, a Schedule 1 controlled substance" located in the back seat weighing 201.5 grams

"Yurple Drizzle Goblin" container that field tested positive for marijuana residue

Two empty commercial marijuana packaging

Premium indoor whole flower container containing 2.5 grams of marijuana in the center console

Blue J&J kicks rolling tray

Detectives said they also discovered that Delince's Florida driver's license was suspended, and he had an active protection order from a prior incident that prohibited him from possessing or purchasing any firearms.

The rapper, who has more than 2 million followers on Instagram, "is also a documented gang member," according to the Port St. Lucie Police Department.

Detectives arrested and charged Delince with possession of a firearm by a gang-related convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, two counts of possession of cannabis over 20 grams (THC liquid), possession of cannabis under 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license suspended and violation of a court order — prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

Delince is being held at the St. Lucie County Jail without bond.