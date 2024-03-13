Florida rapper known as 'Jackboy' arrested by Port St. Lucie police on narcotics, weapon charges

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A Florida rapper known as "Jackboy" was arrested on narcotics and weapon charges Tuesday night in Port St. Lucie, police said.
The agency said their gang intelligence detectives conducted a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Suburban for numerous traffic infractions. Police said the driver, identified as Pierre Delince, 26, was known to them from prior interactions.
During the traffic stop, detectives said they spotted a handgun on the front passenger floorboard.
Police said since they knew he was a convicted felon, detectives took Delince into custody and searched the Suburban.
During a search of the vehicle, police said they found the following:
- Glock 19 handgun loaded with one round in the chamber and a loaded clear extended magazine containing 32 rounds on the front passenger floorboard
- "High Potency Disposable Vape Pen Runtz" in a sealed box with a government warning saying, "This product contains Cannabis, a Schedule 1 controlled substance"
- "Marijuanitas" Grape drink stating, "contains 40 mg of THC" and a government warning, "This product contains Cannabis, a Schedule 1 controlled substance" located in the back seat weighing 201.5 grams
- "Yurple Drizzle Goblin" container that field tested positive for marijuana residue
- Two empty commercial marijuana packaging
- Premium indoor whole flower container containing 2.5 grams of marijuana in the center console
- Blue J&J kicks rolling tray
Detectives said they also discovered that Delince's Florida driver's license was suspended, and he had an active protection order from a prior incident that prohibited him from possessing or purchasing any firearms.
The rapper, who has more than 2 million followers on Instagram, "is also a documented gang member," according to the Port St. Lucie Police Department.
Detectives arrested and charged Delince with possession of a firearm by a gang-related convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, two counts of possession of cannabis over 20 grams (THC liquid), possession of cannabis under 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license suspended and violation of a court order — prohibited person in possession of a firearm.
Delince is being held at the St. Lucie County Jail without bond.