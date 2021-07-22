Watch
Entertainment

Actions

Eric Clapton won't perform at venues requiring vaccine passports

76-year-old rocker's Sept. 26 show in South Florida safe thanks to governor's order
items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
John Davisson/Invision/AP
Eric Clapton performs at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, April 27, 2014, in New Orleans.
Eric Clapton performs in New Orleans in 2014
Posted at 1:47 PM, Jul 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-22 13:49:42-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Eric Clapton won't perform at venues that require proof of vaccination.

"I wish to say that I will not perform on any stage where there is a discriminated audience present," Clapton said in a statement Wednesday. "Unless there is provision made for all people to attend, I reserve the right to cancel the show."

The announcement came after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that COVID-19 vaccine passports would be required to enter nightclubs and venues in the United Kingdom.

Clapton teamed with Van Morrison in December to record their anti-vaccination anthem, "Stand and Deliver." Both musicians are scheduled to perform in South Florida this fall and winter.

Clapton's Sept. 26 date at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood isn't in any danger of being scrapped, however.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed an executive order forbidding any vaccine passports.

The 76-year-old rock 'n' roll legend previously described a "disastrous" experience with the AstraZeneca vaccine and blamed "the propaganda" for overstating its safety.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.