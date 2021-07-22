Eric Clapton won't perform at venues requiring vaccine passports

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Eric Clapton won't perform at venues that require proof of vaccination.

"I wish to say that I will not perform on any stage where there is a discriminated audience present," Clapton said in a statement Wednesday. "Unless there is provision made for all people to attend, I reserve the right to cancel the show."

The announcement came after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that COVID-19 vaccine passports would be required to enter nightclubs and venues in the United Kingdom.

Clapton teamed with Van Morrison in December to record their anti-vaccination anthem, "Stand and Deliver." Both musicians are scheduled to perform in South Florida this fall and winter.

Clapton's Sept. 26 date at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood isn't in any danger of being scrapped, however.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed an executive order forbidding any vaccine passports.

The 76-year-old rock 'n' roll legend previously described a "disastrous" experience with the AstraZeneca vaccine and blamed "the propaganda" for overstating its safety.