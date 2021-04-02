Gov. Ron DeSantis issues executive order prohibiting vaccine passports in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order Friday to prohibit so-called COVID-19 vaccine passports in Florida.

DeSantis telegraphed the order earlier in the week when he staunchly called out the push by some organizations and governments to mandate people be vaccinated to patronize an establishment.

"It's completely unacceptable for either the government or the private sector to impose upon you the requirement that you show proof of vaccine to just simply be able to participate in normal society," DeSantis said Monday.

Friday’s executive order says no vaccine passports can be issued to take part in "everyday life." This includes "attending a sporting event, patronizing a restaurant, or going to a movie theater."

DeSantis said vaccine passports would create two classes of people based on vaccination.

He hopes through the executive action that it will protect the "rights and privacies" of residents and continue the free flow of commerce in Florida.

The order goes on to say that all businesses have to comply to be eligible for grants or contracts funded through state revenue.

DeSantis tweeted Friday that the Florida Legislature is working on making permanent the details laid out in the executive order.