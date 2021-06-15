Eric Clapton, Van Morrison coming to Seminole Hard Rock

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — Some big names in classic rock are returning to South Florida.

Legendary rockers Eric Clapton and Van Morrison will be touring North America this fall and winter, with stops at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood.

Clapton, 76, is scheduled to perform Sept. 26 at 7 p.m. at the Seminole Hard Rock's indoor amphitheater.

It will be the final stop of his North American tour.

Clapton's band will include Chris Stainton, who gained recognition with Joe Cocker on his Mad Dogs & Englishmen tour and first performed with Clapton in 1979, drummer Steve Gadd and backup vocalist Katie Kissoon.

Ticket prices range from $105 to $505.

Morrison, 75, is scheduled to perform Feb. 12 at 8 p.m.

The "Brown Eyed Girl" and "Moondance" singer hasn't been to South Florida since 2018. It will be one of just three performances in the Sunshine State.

Ticket prices start at $55.

Tickets to both concerts go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.