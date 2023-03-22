Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen 'recovering' after Fort Lauderdale attack

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen thanked fans for their "overwhelming support" and said he's "recovering in a safe space" after he was attacked outside a Fort Lauderdale hotel last week.

The 59-year-old rock star made his first public statement Monday since a seemingly unprovoked attack March 13 near the valet area of the Four Seasons hotel.

Allen's alleged attacker, Max Hartley, 19, of Avon, Ohio, was arrested on a charge of abuse to an elderly or disabled adult, according to a Fort Lauderdale police report.

According to the report, the victim was smoking a cigarette outside the hotel when Hartley, who was hiding behind a pole, charged at him, knocking him to the ground and injuring his head.

MORE: Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine attacked at South Florida gym

Although the victim's identity was redacted in the report, it states the victim "lost his left arm in a traffic accident in 1984." Allen's left arm was amputated after a Christmas Eve crash in 1984.

In an Instagram post, Allen said his wife wasn't with him at the time and he's "focusing on healing."

Allen, who is wearing a Fort Lauderdale police shirt in the photograph he shared on Instagram, was in South Florida for a concert with Def Leppard and Motley Crue.

"We ask you to join us in our effort to move from confusion and shock to compassion and empathy," Allen wrote. "We understand this act of violence can be triggering for so many people."

Allen also acknowledged his fans and first responders.

"Together with love, we can all get through these difficult times," he said.

Police said Hartley was arrested a short distance away after he was seen damaging numerous vehicles in the parking garage of another hotel.

In one of several 911 calls released by police, a caller described the suspect as "very highly intoxicated."

According to the report, the victim in the attack "expressed his desire for prosecution."