Country music singer Luke Bryan to perform concert to benefit Bak Middle School, Dreyfoos School for the Arts

Event will take place Nov. 18 in open-air venue between Tiki 52, Blue Pointe Bar & Grill
Luke Bryan performs during the 2023 CMA Fest on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.
(Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
Posted at 2:57 PM, Sep 27, 2023
TEQUESTA, Fla. — A country music superstar is hosting a local concert this fall that will help benefit two schools in Palm Beach County.

Singer Luke Bryan will headline a concert near Tequesta to benefit Palm Beach School District's Bak Middle School of the Arts and Dreyfoos School for the Arts in West Palm Beach.

Hosted by the Save Our Musicians Foundation, the private event will take place Nov. 18 in an open-air venue between Tiki 52 and Blue Pointe Bar & Grill.

Those in attendance will have the opportunity to view the concert from stage-front tables, boat slips and private cabanas.

Along with live music, the evening will also include dinner and drinks to support local arts education. Proceeds from the event will directly benefit Bak Middle and Dreyfoos School for the Arts.

Tickets start at $1,500 for a single ticket, which includes dinner and access to the stage where the "That's My Kind of Night" singer will perform.

Opening performances will include students from both Bak Middle School of the Arts and Dreyfoos School for the Arts

Ticket information will be available starting on Sept. 28 at saveourmusicians.org.

A similar fundraising event was held in April by pop icon Gwen Stefani at the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches to benefit the Dreyfoos School of the Arts. That event raised $350,000 for Dreyfoos School for the Arts.

