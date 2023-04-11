Gwen Stefani to perform at Dreyfoos School of the Arts fundraiser at Ballpark of the Palm Beaches

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A fundraiser for a West Palm Beach school will have some serious star power later this month.

Three-time Grammy winner Gwen Stefani will perform at the Save our Musicians Foundation Dinner Gala on April 29 at the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches.

The gala will benefit the Dreyfoos School of the Arts, an audition-based, all-arts public, magnet high school.

Save our Musicians said Dreyfoos students will get the opportunity to show off their own talent by performing on the same stage as Stefani. Other Dreyfoos students will have their artwork displayed and then sold at a private auction.

"We are honored that a charity like this would bring a performer of Gwen Stefani's caliber to come help our students," John Richards, the Major Gifts Officer at the Dreyfoos School of the Arts Foundation, said in a statement. "We can't wait for this electric show that will feature some of our own amazingly talented students."

Save our Musicians Foundation is a nonprofit working to help cultivate the next generation of musical talent and help support independent artists throughout their careers.

"Nothing like this has ever been done before," Dennis Cunningham, president of the Save Our Musicians Foundation, said. "We are so thrilled that we are actually going to help these students in a way Palm Beach County has never seen before."

The event featuring the "Hollaback Girl" singer will include dinner, drinks and intimate musical performances.

Tickets range from $600 for a single ticket to more than $30,000 to buy a front-row table. Click here to buy tickets.

The public can also sign up for a raffle, with the winner receiving two tickets to the event, roundtrip airfare, hotel accommodations and $500 cash.