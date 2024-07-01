All the fireworks, parades and more on 4th of July

This year, 4th of July falls on a Thursday, ensuring a long weekend for many.

And while the weather was pretty wet at the start of the week, thanks in part to Hurricane Beryl, rain chances should go down by Thursday.

Here's a rundown of the big 4th of July events in the area.

PALM BEACH COUNTY

4th on Flager

The City of West Palm Beach's annual event runs from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. along the waterfront and features fireworks over the Intracoastal Waterway starting at 9 p.m. Also features three stages of live entertainment and a Military Honor Ceremony.

Riviera Beach Fireworks Spectacular

The city of Riviera Beach will put on a fireworks display viewable from anywhere in the city, starting at 9 p.m.

Ignite the Night

The city of Greenacres hosts this evening event at Samuel J. Ferreri Community Park, starting at 7 p.m. There will be live music from Wonderama, contests and food vendors. Fireworks start at 9:10 p.m.

Weather WHAT TO EXPECT: Stormy start to week, but what about the 4th of July? Steve Villanueva

4th of July Celebration

The Palm Beach County Parks and Recreation Department is putting on this holiday event hosted by Mayor Maria Sachs. Festivities take place at the Sunset Cove Amphitheater in Boca Raton; gates open at 5:30 p.m. with fireworks at 9 p.m., and a performance from Big Vince and the Phat Cats at 7 p.m.

Mega Bash

This two-day event at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in Jupiter takes place July 3 and 4, and features two games: Palm Beach Cardinals vs. Jupiter Hammerheads (July 3) and Jupiter Hammerheads vs. Palm Beach Cardinals (July 4). Fireworks at 9 p.m. each night.

Wellington's Fourth of July Celebration

A family-friendly event that kicks off at 6 p.m at Village Park. Fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

ST. LUCIE COUNTY

The Fourth of July Ultimate Experience

The MIDFLORIDA Event Center in Port St. Lucie hosts this indoor celebration starting at 6:30 p.m. with a performance from the Party Dogs. There is also BBQ, drink options for those over 21, and an interactive kids' zone. Fireworks will be viewable from the terrace at 9 p.m.

Patriotic Boat Parade

The Fort Pierce Yacht Club is once again organizing this boat parade, which starts at noon at Village Park. Fireworks to follow parade in downtown Fort Pierce.

MARTIN COUNTY

City of Stuart Fire & Ice 4th of July

Stuart is keeping things chill this 4th of July at Flager Park. Featuring food trucks, live music from Burnt Biscuit, and kids' activities, this event also boasts 16 tons of snow and a visit from Santa. Fireworks start at 9 p.m.

2nd Annual Golf Cart Parade

Decorate your golf cart for the parade, starting at 10 a.m. Fireworks at Flagler Park at 9 p.m.

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY

Sebastian Freedom Festival

A day-long event for the whole family, starting with a parade at 8:30 a.m. Sebastian's Riverview Park will also host watermelon-eating and hulu-hoop contests and karaoke. Fireworks at 9 p.m.

