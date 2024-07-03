Watch Now
Pleasant 4th of July Holiday

wptv
Posted at 5:23 AM, Jul 03, 2024

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — High pressure is building into South Florida. This will suppress our rainfall chances as we head into this upcoming holiday. Today and tomorrow will feature mainly dry conditions. We could pick up an inland shower or storm, but most are dry. Rain chances on the lower end. Otherwise, daytime highs will be in the lower 90s. As we head into the weekend, the area of higher pressure begins to pull away from us. And rain chances start to climb back up to about 40% to 50% chance of showers and storms.

