Three separate systems are active in the tropics

In the tropics, we are watching three separate systems. Tropical storm Chris is moving into Mexico. It will dissipate quickly, but will produce flooding rains there. Then there's Major Hurricane Beryl. It's a category 3 approaching the windward islands. It could become a Category 4 Hurricane before working it's way across the windward islands. By the middle of the weak, it's expected to interact with some wind shear. The forecast calls for it to weaken to a Category 2 storm. Then it will make a push towards Cancun. Behind Beryl, there's another wave that could become a Tropical Storm by mid-week. The next name is Debby.