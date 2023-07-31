4-time Grammy Award winner Ed Sheeran coming to Seminole Hard Rock

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — Four-time Grammy Award winner Ed Sheeran is coming to South Florida.

The "Eyes Closed" singer is scheduled to perform Oct. 22 at 8 p.m. at the Hard Rock Live at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood.

Sheeran has had eight chart-topping hits in his career, including "Bad Habits" and "Perfect."

Scripps News Ed Sheeran concert in Pittsburgh prompts 17 hospitalizations Elina Tarkazikis

"Eyes Closed," released earlier this year, reached No. 1 on Billboard's Adult Top 40.

Sheeran's "Thinking Out Loud" and "Shape of You" won best pop solo performance at the Grammy Awards. He also won song of the year for "Thinking Out Loud" in 2016 and best pop vocal album for "÷ (Divide)" in 2018.

Ticket prices start at $105. They go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.