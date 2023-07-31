Watch Now
Entertainment

Actions

4-time Grammy Award winner Ed Sheeran coming to Seminole Hard Rock

'Eyes Closed' singer to perform Oct. 22 at Hard Rock Live
Ed Sheeran performs at Rockerfeller Plaza during NBC's 'Today' show
(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
Ed Sheeran performs on NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Plaza on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in New York.
Ed Sheeran performs at Rockerfeller Plaza during NBC's 'Today' show
Posted at 3:59 PM, Jul 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-31 16:05:18-04

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — Four-time Grammy Award winner Ed Sheeran is coming to South Florida.

The "Eyes Closed" singer is scheduled to perform Oct. 22 at 8 p.m. at the Hard Rock Live at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood.

Sheeran has had eight chart-topping hits in his career, including "Bad Habits" and "Perfect."

Ed Sheeran concert in Pittsburgh prompts 17 hospitalizations

Scripps News

Ed Sheeran concert in Pittsburgh prompts 17 hospitalizations

Elina Tarkazikis
1:50 PM, Jul 11, 2023

"Eyes Closed," released earlier this year, reached No. 1 on Billboard's Adult Top 40.

Sheeran's "Thinking Out Loud" and "Shape of You" won best pop solo performance at the Grammy Awards. He also won song of the year for "Thinking Out Loud" in 2016 and best pop vocal album for "÷ (Divide)" in 2018.

Ticket prices start at $105. They go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7