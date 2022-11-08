Get real-time Florida general election results for Nov. 8, 2022

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Voters in Florida cast their ballots in several statewide elections Tuesday and were waiting to find out whether the incumbents will prevail in the gubernatorial and U.S. Senate races.

Polling locations throughout Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast closed at 7 p.m., while the panhandle will close at 8 p.m.

WATCH: DECISION 2022 SPECIAL COVERAGE

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis is seeking another four more years as he takes on Democratic challenger Charlie Crist. The U.S. representative in Florida's Tampa Bay area once served in the governor's mansion himself, though he was a Republican at the time.

Eric Pasquarelli/James Bailey/WPTV Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, D-Fla., campaign in Boynton Beach and Fort Pierce on the eve of Florida's gubernatorial election.

Then there's the U.S. Senate battle between Republican incumbent Marco Rubio and his Democratic opponent, U.S. Rep. Val Demings, who was Orlando's first female police chief before heading to Washington.

Several congressional seats are also up for grabs, including the vacancy in the 23rd congressional district with the resignation of longtime U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch. The race is between Democrat Jared Moskowitz, former director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management, and Republican Joe Budd, who is a former Palm Beach County state committeeman.

Florida voters were also presented with three state constitutional amendment questions.

Voters in Palm Beach, St. Lucie and Indian River counties were asked to decide on some referendum questions.

Click here to get complete election results for Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast.