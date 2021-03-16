South Florida leaders say Gov. Ron DeSantis 'inadvertently' sending wrong message to ignore coronavirus restrictions

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — South Florida leaders claim the governor's latest executive order "inadvertently sends a message" for people to ignore coronavirus safety measures.

After Gov. Ron DeSantis announced last week that all coronavirus-related fines by local governments since last March would be remitted, a joint message Monday from Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties urged residents, businesses and visitors to continue to obey the rules.

"While our positivity rate continues to trend in the right direction and vaccination efforts are accelerating, now is not the time to throw caution to the wind as we are so close to putting this pandemic behind us," the joint statement said. "Unfortunately, Gov. DeSantis' executive order … inadvertently sends a message to residents and the business community alike that common-sense measures to fight COVID-19 are no longer needed -- when we know that they do, in fact, work to prevent the spread and, most importantly, save lives."

READ THE FULL LETTER BELOW:

"For a full year now, communities across Florida have been working incredibly hard to control the spread of the COVID-19 virus, and local governments, including the southeast Florida tri-county area, have issued common-sense measures recommended by the CDC to protect our residents, businesses and visitors.



We urge all South Florida residents, businesses and visitors to continue following these important precautions and requirements, including wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and frequent sanitizing as we work together to stay vigilant and protect our communities in what we hope is the final chapter of this fight."

The message comes at a time when tourists from across the country traditionally travel to South Florida for spring break and positivity rates in the state remain high.

Delray Beach business owner says 'almost' everyone wearing masks

A mask mandate has been in effect for all of Palm Beach County since last June, while a countywide curfew is in effect for Miami-Dade County from midnight to 6 a.m.

Delray Beach Commissioner Adam Frankel said he doesn't agree with the governor's order to do away with local coronavirus fines.

"Each city, each county's very different, and I think we have a better handle on what's going on here during these times," Frankel said.

Delray Beach police Sgt. James Schmidt said officers are patrolling busy Atlantic Avenue to make sure tourists and others are following the COVID-19 protocols in place.

Delray Beach police enforce COVID-19 protocols

